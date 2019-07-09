WWE has announced Nikki Cross vs. Carmella for tonight’s SmackDown episode from Manchester, NH, the Extreme Rules go-home show.

This will be a rematch from last week’s RAW, which Cross won.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Aleister Black’s Extreme Rules opponent will be announced

* Tag Team Summit with The New Day, Heavy Machinery and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match

* Carmella vs. Nikki Cross

Be sure to join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET.