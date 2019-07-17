Kay Lee Ray vs. WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm will take place at the NXT UK “Takeover: Cardiff” event.

This is the only match confirmed for “Takeover: Cardiff” as of this writing. The rest of the card should be announced over the next few weeks.

The second NXT UK Takeover special will be held on Saturday, August 31 from the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. It will air live on the WWE Network at 3pm ET, just a few hours before the AEW All Out pay-per-view.

“Takeover: Cardiff” has been sold out.