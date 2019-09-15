WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recently spoke to the Cheap Heat podcast. The ‘Broken’ Superstar covered many aspects of his career but one of the more interesting saw him talk about his very real life feud with Edge and Lita back in 2005.

“For me, it’s where I first started learning to separate personal life from professional life and now I am extremely comfortable in being able to differentiate the two. I mean, at first, it was a little intense, a little strange, knowing that we were all on the same page; everyone was okay. Everybody had to keep their emotions in check and as long as we did that, we knew that everything was going to be good,” revealed Hardy. “As time went on it got a little easier and a little bit better. The most fascinating part about 2005 in my career was that you weren’t able to tell the lines between what was real and what wasn’t real and where that line lies. It’s the most important thing about professional wrestling, especially this day and age in 2019 you need to blur the lines where you are not sure about what is real and what is scripted.”

Being Stiff in The Ring

Hardy also discussed how he and Edge made the action in the ring look more ‘real’ during the feud. “We were both aware that and were both down for it. I almost felt bad for him because he was on the road for a while and his body was battered and he was beaten up and injured while I was out for eight months and was healthy. So I almost felt bad for him in some capacity because I was in the better shape out of the two of us but yeah, we both knew that this had to have a certain look for people to buy into it,” stated Hardy.

