WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to poll fans on his ‘Broken’ gimmick.

Hardy wrote on Twitter “I wish to spend my last few years in the wrestling industry being as creative & productive as possible. I have some hard decisions in the coming months & the wrestling fan’s opinions matter to me. What did you think of The Ultimate Deletion?”

You can check out the full match and the tweet below where you can vote. As it stands 96% of fans have stated that “YES, it was wonderful.” For some reason 4% of fans chose “NO, it was not wonderful.” There are currently nearly 6,000 votes on the poll currently.

I wish to spend my last few years in the wrestling industry being as creative & productive as possible. I have some hard decisions in the coming months & the wrestling fan’s opinions matter to me. What did you think of The Ultimate Deletion? HERE IT IS- https://t.co/vzoWDewN3M — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 16, 2019

