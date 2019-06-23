Matt and Reby Hardy are expecting their third child together. The former WWE Tag Team Champion recently wrote on social media that the couple were going to announce the gender and they now have.

Matt wrote earlier in the week that he and Reby were “super excited to announce that a brand new Hardy [will be] debuting soon to join #HouseHardy. Will it be another Hardy Boy? Or will it be a Hardy Girl? What I do know is that it shall be absolutely WONDERFUL!”

Hardy then revealed via his Twitter account that “The NEW Baby Hardy is a…. BOY!” and that “The #BabyHardyBoyz Trio is coming!”

You can check out the images below to see how the couple revealed the gender of their new baby boy. Massive congratulations to the Hardy family!