– Below is a new WWE Top 10 video looking at when referees fight back:
– Zack Ryder tweeted the following on he and Mojo Rawley deserving a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Ryder returned to the ring on the WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show last night, teaming with Mojo to defeat The Colons. The Hype Bros. earned a title shot back in December right as Ryder suffered a knee injury.
After 6 months…I'm back bro. Now it's time for @MojoRawleyWWE & I to get what we EARNED…a Tag Team Championship match! #WWWYKI
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 19, 2017
– As seen on the WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show last night, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos mentioned possibly facing The Hardys soon. Matt Hardy took to Twitter and responded with the following:
We are DESTINED to meet @WWEUsos.. The #SDLive #TagTeamTitles will complete our ILLUSTRIOUS collection eventually. We'll be watching #MITB. https://t.co/7I1n1LF4RS
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 19, 2017
Will the @WWEUniverse ever see @WWEUsos vs. @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND?!? The #SDLive #TagTeamChampions are all about it… #MITB pic.twitter.com/NTO0kJ7Lv4
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2017