NXT Takeover: Toronto took place last night from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. During the event Matt Riddle and Killian Dain brawled on the entrance ramp as security and officials attempted to separate the two. Riddle hit one security team person with a Bro 2 Sleep before Dain ran into him with a huge running splash.

The segment ended with Dain ramming Riddle into the screen on the entrance way multiple times. He then took a security guard and launched himself, Riddle and the security guy off the ramp and into a table.

This is a way to continue the ongoing feud between the two NXT Superstars. Killian Dain recently returned to the promotion and laid out Riddle on a recent episode of NXT Television.