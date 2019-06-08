WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle took to Twitter today and fired shots at WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg following Goldberg’s match with The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown, which The Dead Man won.

Riddle made one post with a shot at Goldberg’s abilities, then deleted it, and re-posted a video where he called Goldberg the worst pro wrestler in the business.

Riddle also posted a graphic that had him slapping Goldberg, and wrote, “Awesome job bro, you’re already bleeding and the match hasn’t even started #WWESSD”

On a related note, fans on Twitter were speculating that wrestling veteran Lance Storm made cryptic comments that were about Riddle. Storm posted another tweet that said the first was not directed at anyone.

“I considered myself a Professional Wrestler and that first part wasn’t just because I got paid. It’s how I tried to conduct myself,” Storm wrote. He continued in his follow-up tweet, “This is not directed at anyone in particular, but if you thought it was directed at you, that probably tells you something.”

One fan replied and said, “That kinda means it was directed at someone.” Storm responded, “It was directed at everyone.”

We noted on Thursday, via Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, that there was no backstage heat on Riddle for his recent social media shots at Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. Goldberg had Riddle blocked for some time due to previous comments Riddle has made about Goldberg over the years. You can read our full backstage report from Thursday by clicking here.

You can see the related tweets from Storm and Riddle below:

Awesome job bro, you’re already bleeding and the match hasn’t even started #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/Ovzh3t64Tq — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 7, 2019

This is not directed at anyone in particular, but if you thought it was directed at you, that probably tells you something. 🤔 https://t.co/vRqWYW10zf — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 7, 2019