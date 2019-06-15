NXT Superstar Matt Riddle is reportedly set to stay in NXT for the time being. There were rumors that the company were considering bringing up the former UFC competitor to the main roster.

Riddle has constantly discussed his want to ‘retire’ Brock Lesnar at a WrestleMania. The ‘Original Bro’ has been taking shots at main roster talent seemingly in an attempt to get his name out there further.

Riddle also recently posted a graphic that had him slapping Goldberg, and wrote, “Awesome job bro, you’re already bleeding and the match hasn’t even started #WWESSD.” Matt Riddle also took to Twitter to respond to a fan tweet that blasted Lacey Evans for one of her exchanges with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley on RAW, in the match that saw Evans and Alexa Bliss defeat Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

This report comes from Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave Meltzer claimed that he is not hearing any backstage murmurs including Riddle getting move ‘up’ to the main roster. To note, Adam Cole and Shayna Bazler are two names that Meltzer constantly hears being considered for a main roster call up.