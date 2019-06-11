WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle took to Twitter this morning to respond to a fan tweet that blasted Lacey Evans for one of her exchanges with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley on last night’s RAW, in the match that saw Evans and Alexa Bliss defeat Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

The fan wrote, “Lacey Evans is SHIT….. Absolute shit. She fucking sandbagged Bayley on that Bayley-To-Belly. Don’t fkn @ me #RAW”

“She must have watched #WWESSD,” Riddle responded in what is being seen as an endorsement of the original tweet.

It’s believed that Riddle was referring to the WWE Super ShowDown main event, which saw The Undertaker defeat WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. That match has received a lot of negative feedback on the poor execution and various botches. Taker and Goldberg both seemed to be visibly disappointed after the match.

Riddle has been tweeting shots at Goldberg and Brock Lesnar for some time now. It was recently reported that there was no backstage heat on Riddle for his recent social media shots.

You can see Riddle’s tweet on Evans and Super ShowDown below: