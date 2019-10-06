NXT Superstar Matt Riddle recently spoke to Lillian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast. One of the topics of conversation revolved around Riddle’s desire to ‘retire’ Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

“I would imagine that I would retire Brock Lesnar at one of these WrestleManias in a few years,” stated Riddle. “That has been one of my goals since I first started wrestling. Him specifically because when he beat Undertaker’s streak, which, it’s one thing to have titles, but when you beat Undertaker’s streak that’s something nobody should have done and the fact that he did it he now has that feather in his cap. And I’m like what’s the biggest feather than breaking Undertaker’s streak? How about ending the guy’s career who ended Undertaker’s streak? It’s far fetched, I know, but I set goals that almost seem impossible because if I even come close to the goal I can be world champion or something.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription