NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo has been off of NXT television over the past couple of weeks. The play-by-play announcer for WWE on Wednesday nights made his return to the booth this week, alongside Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix.

Standing Ovation

When Ranallo returned in front of the live crowd in Full Sail he was met with a standing ovation. The crowd also began his trademark ‘Mamma Mia’ chant as Ranallo made his way down to the commentary area.

The Return

You can check out Mauro’s return to NXT video the tweet below:

