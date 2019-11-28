WWE NXT Commentator Mauro Ranallo is reportedly in ‘rough shape’ following recent comments made by SmackDown commentator Corey Graves. This comes from Dave Meltzer who confirmed as such on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio show.

Battle with Depression and Bipolar Disorder

Ranallo has been battling bipolar disorder for the majority of his life and this situation appears to have triggered an episode.

Apology

Graves made the following comments on his ‘After The Bell’ podcast that went out on demand earlier this week. “Before we go any further, on a personal note, I need to address something,” Graves said on the show. “This past Saturday, during the TakeOver: War Games event, I sent out a Tweet. It was an unpopular opinion, as I often do with the intention of just stirring up a little controversy, maybe have something fun to talk about on TV or here on the show. It was maybe not the most professional way to go about things and it was never meant to offend, or disrespect or disparage anybody, that was never my intention. If it was taken as such, I apologize deeply, that was not my intention. I would never intentionally cause anybody any undue stress, especially a co-worker, so I apologize.”

This is obviously a difficult time for Mauro and we here at 24 Wrestling wish him all the best

