WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke to SportingNews.com. The former WWE Champion had some interesting comments regarding the upcoming ‘war’ between NXT and AEW. Both shows will be aired at the same time on USA Network and TNT respectively.

“I definitely think it will bring out the best in both sides,” Foley stated. “It’s possible that the NXT show will be seen as the must-see show in the WWE lineup because of that head-to-head competition.”

Foley also discussed how the landscape of wrestling has changed in 2019. “It’s vast. It really is,” he said. “Ten years ago, the only show besides WWE was TNA. And now there are about eight or nine places to go that are all worth watching. They all have something to offer to all this great talent. It’s a great time to be a wrestling fan.”

