Mickie James has confirmed that she will need to undergo surgery for a torn ACL.

As we’ve noted, Mickie suffered the apparent knee injury at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Waco, Texas, during a singles loss to Carmella that ended abruptly after James went down. F4Wonline.com now confirms that Mickie was injured during the match. F4Wonline.com then confirmed that Mickie was out of action with the knee injury as the injury was listed on WWE’s internal injury report the next night in College Station, TX, where she was replaced by Zelina Vega. James was checked on by a WWE trainer at ringside on Saturday, but did leave on her own with minor assistance.

In an update, Mickie confirmed on Instagram Live this week that she underwent an MRI this week and that’s where it was determined that she suffered an ACL injury.

“I don’t know how long I’m gonna be out. I don’t know when I’m gonna have to get surgery, but it’s gonna be awhile,” Mickie said in the video. (H/T Pro Wrestling Sheet)

There’s no word yet on when Mickie will be back in action, but we will keep you updated.

As seen below, James is still scheduled for appear at the CMA Fest in Nashville this weekend and has added a second appearance for her fans.