As noted, Mickie James was set to undergo surgery later today at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama, to repair her right ACL. It was noted by F4Wonline.com that the WWE veteran is expected to be out of action for 7 to 9 months, which means she could be back in time for WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Mickie suffered the knee injury while wrestling Carmella at the June 1 WWE live event in Waco, TX. This is her first major surgery of her 20-year career, which is an impressive stat.

In an update, Mickie’s husband, Nick Aldis, took to Twitter at 1pm ET today and said surgery was a success. He wrote, “UPDATE: Surgery was a complete success. I’m sure when she’s feeling up to it she’ll share more. Thank you all!”

Mickie, who turns 40 on August 31, took to Twitter before surgery today and seemed to indicate that there’s a chance she might not return to the ring.

She wrote, “Thank you all for your love, prayers, and well wishes. I am grateful! I’ll be just fine… if I come back… I’m coming back bionic!”

Mickie reportedly signed a multi-year deal with WWE back in December 2016, rumored to be for three years. There’s no word yet on if WWE is trying to re-sign her. She is currently a member of the SmackDown roster.

You can see Mickie’s full tweet below along with the update from Aldis:

