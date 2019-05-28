Mike Kanellis was trending on Reddit today due to a tweet he made on WWE 205 Live.

Kanellis wrote, “Guys, on @WWE205Live we actually get to WRESTLE. If that’s your kinda thing, wrestling on a pro wrestling show, please watch. I promise you won’t be disappointed. #wwe”

As we’ve noted, Mike and Maria Kanellis have received more TV time on 205 Live in recent months. It’s believed that their contracts expire in mid-June, but that has not been confirmed. Mike’s original tweet led to a discussion on 205 Live and the WWE product, as seen below: