Mike Kanellis was trending on Reddit today due to a tweet he made on WWE 205 Live.

Kanellis wrote, “Guys, on @WWE205Live we actually get to WRESTLE. If that’s your kinda thing, wrestling on a pro wrestling show, please watch. I promise you won’t be disappointed. #wwe”

As we’ve noted, Mike and Maria Kanellis have received more TV time on 205 Live in recent months. It’s believed that their contracts expire in mid-June, but that has not been confirmed. Mike’s original tweet led to a discussion on 205 Live and the WWE product, as seen below:

Because it’s really F’N good. And the matches kick ass every week. Don’t be told what to like, just like what you like. https://t.co/bKbZQgm2h0 — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019

You're absolutely right, half the crowd leaves, & the other half are usually just waiting for the Dark Main Event. Yet every week the @WWE205Live roster goes out there, pays no attention to any of that, puts on killer matches and gets a very uninterested crowd, extremely invested https://t.co/XiYiMJbQz7 — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019

Awareness. I think if more people knew what they got, when they tuned in, I think more people would watch. https://t.co/00YxpUcKyH — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019

I def think that’s a possibility. I think it’s probably a collection of things. Which is unfortunate, because I honestly believe people are missing out on some of the best @WWE matches https://t.co/O17j86KIgG — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019

I agree to an extent. More people would watch if it was presented better on more ppvs or had more commercials etc. but you can still care about it, without @WWE telling you too care. Tell them what you care about https://t.co/8gzHq4C9Vk — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019

This tweet got a great response. So many passionate wrestling fans. Please show that passion by tuning into @WWE205Live tonight at 10pm on the @WWENetwork #wwe @wwe https://t.co/ASa6LcSytc — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 28, 2019