This week’s 205 Live show saw Mike Kanellis finally get back to winning ways in WWE. The husband to Maria Kanellis defeated an enhancement talent in a match put together by 205 Live GM Drake Maverick.

Following the match Maverick got in the ring with Kanellis and they cut a promo on each other. “Two months ago my contract expired,” Kanellis stated. “I could’ve gone anywhere in the world and you know it, but I decided to stay here at WWE for two reasons. One – I wanted to prove to my wife that I am as good as I say I am by becoming the Cruiserweight Champion, and two – I wanted to kick your ass.”

Maverick then responded by saying “Do you think you’re more deserving than Akira Tozawa, Brian Kendrick, Ariya Daivari, ‘Gentleman’ Jack Gallagher, Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, guys who busted their ass from day one to build this brand and not use it for their own agendas? And what happened on RAW, Mike? You didn’t exactly last long at all.”

Kanellis replied, saying “Oh, you want to talk about lasting long? How about your little performance with your wife last night?”

You can check out the full segment below

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription