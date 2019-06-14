AEW stars Chris Jericho and MJF took shots at each other on Twitter today, leading to calls from fans for the promotion to do a feud between the two trash talkers.

We noted before how Jericho posted a video to take credit for the All Out pay-per-view selling out in just 15 minutes earlier today. MJF also took credit for the quick sell out, which you can see below.

Jericho responded to MJF’s tweet taking credit for All Out and wrote, “Sorry kid. You already stole the scarf gimmick, let’s not go 2 for 2.”

MJF then fired back at Jericho and told him to focus on his All Out match with “Hangman” Adam Page to crown the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion. MJF wrote, “Awwww so proud of you for figuring out how to use Twitter dad! How about you focus on your match with seabiscuit… maybe you can use the winners purse to buy another leather jacket at hot topic #Betterthanyou #talentovertenure”

Jericho has not responded to that last tweet, as of this writing. You can see their full tweets below:

