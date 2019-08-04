AEW star MJF recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast. The outspoken character had some interesting comments with regards to his view on pro wrestling as a whole.

“There is a lot of guys on our roster that can do their ‘flippy dos,’ and their cool little moves and that’s cute,” MJF stated. “That doesn’t create cash. What creates cash is controversy, what creates cash is characters. When I say characters, I’m not saying I’m portraying anyone, because I’m being myself 110 percent of the time. When I say characters, I say someone that creates intrigue, someone that takes you to the edge of your seat, that you have to listen to.”

MJF elaborated further, saying “when I was growing up, I was a huge fan of the characters. I was always drawn to the characters, the people who could grab me buy the balls with a mic in their hand. To me, Piper is the greatest of all time. Ever since I was a kid, I always knew this is what I wanted to do. I was always a freak athlete and had the gift of gab.”

You can check out the full episode with MJF below:

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription