As noted, there was low attendance at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington for last night’s first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. The arena had half of the seating curtained off to hide the empty seats, despite a decent line for walk-up tickets before the show, and a lot of free tickets given out on the day of the event.

DEFY Wrestling’s Matt Farmer noted on Twitter that there were around 6,000 fans in attendance, which would be one of the smallest WWE pay-per-view crowds in a long time. Farmer also noted that there were “tons” of comped tickets, and a lot of 2 for 1 ticket deals were sold.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the paid attendance for Stomping Grounds was around 4,000 – 4,500 fans. It was also noted that tickets were being given away at the mall earlier in the day. The Tacoma Dome can hold around 18,000 fans after production.

Despite the low attendance, we noted that social media talk pointed to how the crowd was hot for some of the pay-per-view. Furthermore, the part of the arena that was not sectioned off was full of fans.

For those who missed it, below are a few photos and a video of the crowd:

@StatGuyGreg Overflow crowd here at Stomping Grounds. About half curtains, but still. pic.twitter.com/zDwVgCTm86 — Ollie McClellan (@OllieMcClellan) June 23, 2019