As noted, WWE and Netflix announced their first movie together earlier today – The Main Event.

The family-friendly movie will feature WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, The Miz, Sheamus and others, with references to WWE NXT. It was also reported, but not confirmed by WWE, that John Cena has a cameo role, and that Bray Wyatt is included. The movie follows an 11 year old aspiring wrestler who finds a magical mask and enters a competition to become the next WWE Superstar.

Regarding the NXT references, PWInsider reports that the movie will feature at least one NXT event over the course of the story. NXT Superstar Keith Lee has a role in the movie, as well as two of the NXT announcers – Mauro Ranallo and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. It was noted that more WWE talents may be added to the movie as they get closer to filming some of the wrestling-centric scenes.

It was also noted that the original screenplay had the kid eating magically-powered John Cena breakfast cereal, but word now is that the most recent version of the screenplay has taken that part out, coming up with another way to give the lead character super powers. Cena was to have his cameo come late in the movie, but there’s no word yet on if that was nixed. It was speculated that Kofi may be replacing Wyatt in the updated screenplay, as Wyatt was mentioned in original reports but Kofi wasn’t. Today’s official announcement confirmed Kofi, but did not mention Wyatt.

The Main Event began filming in Vancouver this week and is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2020. The film will star Seth Carr, Tichina Arnold, Ken Marino and Adam Pally.