New promos for the upcoming WWE RAW Reunion special have revealed another set of WWE Hall of Famers, Legends and former Superstars for the big event – The Godfather, Sid Vicious, Mick Foley, “Road Dogg” BG James, Mark Henry, Rikishi, Ron Simmons, Kelly Kelly.

The RAW Reunion special will take place next Monday, July 22 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. WWE is billing this as the biggest WWE reunion special in history, and it’s been rumored that 35 or more names are being booked. Below is the updated line-up of names advertised or featured in the promos:

* Booker T

* Christian

* D-Von Dudley

* DX (Triple H and Shawn Michaels)

* Eric Bischoff

* Hulk Hogan

* Hurricane Helms

* Jerry Lawler

* Jimmy Hart

* Kelly Kelly

* Kevin Nash

* Kurt Angle

* Mark Henry

* Mick Foley

* Ric Flair

* Rikishi

* “Road Dogg” BG James

* Ron Simmons

* Santino Marella

* Scott Hall

* Sean Waltman

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Shawn Michaels

* Sid Vicious

* Steve Austin

* Ted DiBiase Sr.

* The Boogeyman

* The Godfather