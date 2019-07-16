A few more names have been revealed for next Monday’s RAW Reunion special – Pat Patterson, Alundra Blayze, Gerald Brisco, and Lilian Garcia.

On a related note, it was noted by Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that The Rock will not be there. It’s been rumored that 35 or more WWE Hall of Famers, Legends and former Superstars are being brought in for next week’s special episode, but that has not been confirmed.

The third RAW Reunion special will take place next Monday from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. Below is the updated list of names who have been featured:

* Alundra Blayze

* Booker T

* Christian

* D-Von Dudley

* DX (Triple H and Shawn Michaels)

* Eric Bischoff

* Gerald Brisco

* Hulk Hogan

* Hurricane Helms

* Jerry Lawler

* Jimmy Hart

* Kelly Kelly

* Kevin Nash

* Kurt Angle

* Lilian Garcia

* Mark Henry

* Mick Foley

* Pat Patterson

* Ric Flair

* Rikishi

* “Road Dogg” BG James

* Ron Simmons

* Santino Marella

* Scott Hall

* Sean Waltman

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Shawn Michaels

* Sid Vicious

* Steve Austin

* Ted DiBiase Sr.

* The Boogeyman

* The Godfather