WWE has confirmed four more names for Monday’s RAW Reunion special from Tampa – Kaitlyn, Jonathan Coachman, Jillian Hall and Eve Torres.

On a related note, it’s interesting that they have Alicia Fox advertised for the RAW Reunion on a new WWE website graphic. Fox is still a member of the RAW roster, but has been away from the company since late April. She was brought to New York City for WrestleMania 35 Week, but did not perform on the show. Fox had been away from early February through that weekend following an incident at a WWE live event where she came to work intoxicated. WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson was the agent assigned to Fox’s match that night and allowed her to perform, which led to Arn’s release from the company. It was reported that Vince McMahon was furious when he later found out about what happened at the live event. Fox was reportedly offered rehab, but there’s no word on if she took the offer. She has remained active on Instagram while away from WWE, and apparently has done some traveling.

Below is the updated listing of Legends, Hall of Famers and Superstars advertised for Monday’s RAW Reunion special from the Amalie Arena in Tampa:

* Alicia Fox

* Alundra Blayze

* Booker T

* Candice Michelle

* Christian

* D-Von Dudley

* DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, “Road Dogg” BG James)

* Eric Bischoff

* Eve Torres

* Gerald Brisco

* Hulk Hogan

* Hurricane Helms

* Jillian Hall

* Jonathan Coachman

* Jerry Lawler

* Jimmy Hart

* Kaitlyn

* Kelly Kelly

* Kevin Nash

* Kurt Angle

* Lilian Garcia

* Mark Henry

* Melina

* Mick Foley

* Pat Patterson

* Ric Flair

* Rikishi

* Ron Simmons

* Santino Marella

* Scott Hall

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Shawn Michaels

* Sid Vicious

* Steve Austin

* Ted DiBiase Sr.

* The Boogeyman

* The Godfather