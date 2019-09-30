WWE Superstar Naomi took to Twitter today to address her time away from WWE. The RAW Superstar revealed that she has been out of WWE due to issues in her personal life.

Naomi tweeted the following earlier today. “I’ve faced some trying times the past few months…losing a loved one so dear to me (rocked me to my core) & handling my own health issues I wasn’t aware of forced me to slow down & reevaluate…I want my loving fans to know that I’m ok and will be back when the time is right.”

Naomi was last seen on RAW back in June and also worked on Main Event in July. We will update you when we have an update on Naomi’s return status.

