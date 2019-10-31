Natalya and Lacey Evans faced off in the first ever Women’s match for WWE in Saudi Arabia. The bout took part as part of the Crown Jewel event. Both women appeared to cheers from the crowd and were heavily covered, both wearing t-shirts.

Natalya was visibly happy that she was able to take part in the match, soaking in the hugely positive reaction from the crowd.

Fans in Saudi Arabia constantly chanted ‘this is awesome’ as the match wore on, both women producing a great match considering the historic magnitude of the match.

Natalya finally took the win after locking in the Sharpshooter on Lacey Evans.

