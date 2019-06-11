WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick took to Twitter today to dismiss any concerns people have over how the WWE 24/7 Title, currently held by R-Truth, might be distracting him.

Maverick said he’s heard concern from fans and Superstars, including WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese, about how the 24/7 Title chase is distracting him from his duties as General Manager.

Drake said nothing will keep him from his 205 Live duties and to prove that, he will be bringing a “decisive challenger” to Tuesday’s episode from Sacramento, CA, to challenge Nese.

Maverick also announced that he will be bringing a “special surprise” to 205 Live this week, as a way to make up for any potential wrongdoings in other people’s eyes.

There’s no word yet on the two Superstars coming to 205 Live with Drake tomorrow night, but there has been some speculation on Lio Rush making his return to TV. Stay tuned for updates on the situation.

Below is Drake’s full video and a tweet on Truth that he made right after: