Travis Banks is the new #1 contender to WWE UK Champion WALTER after winning a Fatal 4 Way match on today’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. Banks defeated Joe Coffey, Dave Mastiff and Jordan Devlin to earn the future title shot.

Above is new backstage video of Banks talking to Radzi Chinyanganya about the win. Radzi asked what the win means for Banks.

“What does it mean? You know, after my injury, that sucked, after being taken out of Takeover was probably worse, but tonight… tonight made it all worth it,” Banks said.

Radzi also asked Banks about his chances in the match with WALTER. He responded, “How do I fancy my chances? Well, tonight I beat three of NXT UK’s best, and it’s just one more. And whenever that opportunity arises, The Kiwi Buzzsaw will be ready.”

There’s no word yet on when Banks will get his title shot, but it could come at the NXT UK “Takeover: Cardiff” event on Saturday, August 31, or at the upcoming UK Download Festival. The festival runs from June 14-16 in Donington Park, England, and will feature NXT UK matches and TV tapings.

Speaking of NXT UK debuting at Download, it was announced today that NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake will defend their titles at the festival. It looks like they will put the titles on the line against the team of Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.