As expected, two matches have been made official for AEW’s All Out pay-per-view – The Young Bucks vs. AAA World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers in Escalera De la Muerte (Ladder Match) with the titles on the line, plus The Dark Order vs. The Best Friends with the winners receiving a First Round Bye in the tournament to crown the first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions.
The two matches were confirmed in the latest episode of Being The Elite, which you can see above.
AEW All Out takes place on Saturday, August 31 from a sold out Sears Centre Arena near Chicago. Below is the updated card:
AEW World Heavyweight Title Match
Chris Jericho vs. “Hangman” Adam Page
Escalera De la Muerte (Ladder Match) for the AAA World Tag Team Titles
The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers (c)
Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard
The Best Friends vs. The Dark Order
Winners receive a First Round Bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.