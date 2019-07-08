The Lucha Bros vs. SoCal Uncensored’s Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian has been announced for Saturday’s AEW Fight for the Fallen event.

Fight for the Fallen takes place on Saturday, July 13 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. Below is the updated card:

* Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks

* Kenny Omega vs. Cima

* Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

* Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

* MJF, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara vs. Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc

* Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Pentagon and Rey Fenix

* Chris Jericho will appear