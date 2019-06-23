Drew Gulak became the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion by defeating Akira Tozawa and former champion Tony Nese in a Triple Threat during tonight’s WWE Stomping Grounds Kickoff pre-show.
This is Gulak’s first title run in WWE. Nese won the title back at WrestleMania 35, by defeating Buddy Murphy on the Kickoff pre-show.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington:
.@TonyNese. @DrewGulak. @TozawaAkira.
The prestigious purple title is on the line RIGHT NOW on the #WWEStompingGrounds #Kickoff on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/3e99gsLTin
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019
Why wait to steal the show? #WWEStompingGrounds #205Live @TozawaAkira @DrewGulak pic.twitter.com/R35RIp9BUb
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) June 23, 2019
There a 2️⃣ for 1️⃣ special today? #205Live #WWEStompingGrounds @DrewGulak @TonyNese @TozawaAkira pic.twitter.com/fIRqtwESQW
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 23, 2019
.@DrewGulak uses @TozawaAkira as a WEAPON against @TonyNese with the WWE #CruiserweightChampionship on the line! #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/dkl6A49C7V
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019
"Moves like a #Cruiserweight, hits like a Heavyweight." #WWEStompingGrounds #205Live @TonyNese @DrewGulak pic.twitter.com/i0EiFO7Sl5
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) June 23, 2019
HE DID IT!!!! @DrewGulak defeats @TozawaAkira & @TonyNese to become your NEW #Cruiserweight Champion! #205Live #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/tYBtgwZi4L
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019
Championships > Powerpoint presentations. #AndNew #205Live #WWEStompingGrounds @DrewGulak pic.twitter.com/qRlbXp5bSm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 23, 2019