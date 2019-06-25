It looks like WWE Champion Kofi Kingston could be feuding with Samoa Joe next.

Tonight’s WWE RAW saw Kofi come over from SmackDown under the WWE Wild Card Rule for a match with Sami Zayn. Kofi’s post-match celebration on the ramp was interrupted by Joe attacking him from behind. Joe would then destroy Kofi and leave him laying on the stage.

There’s no word yet on if Joe vs. Kofi will take place at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 14, but we should have a better idea after tomorrow’s SmackDown. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is advertising Kofi vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat, but WWE has not confirmed that match.

Kofi retained his title over Ziggler in a Steel Cage match on Sunday at WWE Stomping Grounds, possibly ending that feud. The same pay-per-view saw Joe lose his WWE United States Title to Ricochet.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s angle with Joe and Kofi on RAW: