New Financial Filing Details: Vince & Linda McMahon In The Billionaire Club

Forbes first tabbed WWE chairman Vince McMahon as a billionaire in 2000, but WWE’s stock fell the following year and McMahon didn’t return to the billionaire ranks until early 2014. His net worth would fall below one billion again when he lost $350 million in one day in May of 2014, before rising back up in April of 2016 with the success of the WWE Network and company stock.

As a result of Linda McMahon being appointed the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, she and Vince had to make a public filing about their finances recently. In the joint filing, The McMahons reported a net worth between $938 million and $1.1 billion. Most of the net worth is composed of stock and real estate.

They listed several residences, one in Greenwich, CT worth $8 million, one in Stamford worth $3 million, and others in New York, Las Vegas, and Boca Raton. The McMahons have about $12 million is cash spread across ten different bank accounts in Vince’s name. They listed between $25 and $50 million in a Morgan Stanley money market account, and $782 million in WWE stock.

The filing states they are owed between $5 million and $25 million in loans by an unnamed family member.