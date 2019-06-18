New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley will not be at the NJPW G1 Climax 29 opener on Saturday, July 6 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

NJPW has also confirmed that Moxley will not be at the press conference the day before. Moxley missing both events is notable as this year the tournament is kicking off in Texas as NJPW continues expanding into the United States.

Moxley will participate in the month-long round-robin style tournament but his Block, B Block, does not begin competing until Saturday, July 13 in Japan.

Below is NJPW’s announcement on Moxley and the G1:

Jon Moxley to Miss G1 Opener, Press Conference

Jon Moxley has been confirmed as a participant of G1 CLIMAX 29. Unfortunately, Moxley will miss the G1 CLIMAX 29 Opening Day taking place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on July 6, 2019.

Additionally, he will not be in attendance at the G1 CLIMAX 29 Press Conference taking place on July 5, 2019.

Moxley will join the G1 tour on July 13 in Tokyo.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Moxley in Dallas, and appreciate your understanding.