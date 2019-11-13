As we previously reported, there were rumors circulating last week regarding Kenny Omega and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Omega had returned to Japan to perform on a DDT card alongside Riho, the AEW Women’s Champion. The Wrestling Observer had indicated that there were attempts to block Omega from entering Japan. It was being rumored (although not specifically by the WON) that NJPW were behind the attempted ’10 year ban.’ After finally arriving in Japan, Omega tweeted “somehow, I’ve made it. See you all soon.”

NJPW President Harold Meij has now looked to clear up that rumor on the official NJPW website. Meij stated “by the way, there’s this unbelievable rumor going around that NJPW tried to prevent Kenny Omega from entering Japan, there’s no way a company (meaning New Japan) could do that, no reason to do that or would even want to do that,” Meij wrote. “I just thought I’d address it because I want to be clear about these things. It was a rumor spread by someone’s wild speculation. Kenny Omega made a huge contribution to New Japan and we wish him all the success in the world.”

