Big E and Xavier Woods vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan is now official for WWE Extreme Rules.

The 2019 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place on July 14 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated card:

Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match

Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre