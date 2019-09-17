Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is now official for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. The match will take place inside the Cell.
Tonight’s RAW saw Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley team up on Lynch with steel chairs until Charlotte Flair made the save. Banks then issued a challenge to Lynch in a backstage segment, and Lynch accepted, but said the match must take place inside the Hell In a Cell structure, as seen below.
WWE Hell In a Cell takes place on October 6 from the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California. Below is the current announced card:
Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins (c)
Hell In a Cell for the RAW Women’s Title
Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch (c)
