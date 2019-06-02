The main event of tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: XXV” special saw Adam Cole defeat Johnny Gargano to win the NXT Title.

This is Cole’s first run with the NXT Title. Gargano won the vacant title back at “Takeover: New York” on April 5 by defeating Cole in a 2 of 3 Falls match.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut: