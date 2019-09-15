Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defeated Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins in the opening match of tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.
This is the first reign for Roode and Ziggler together. They are both now two-time RAW Tag Team Champions. Strowman and Rollins won the titles back on August 19 after defeating Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on RAW.
Strowman will face Rollins later tonight in a singles match for Rollins’ WWE Universal Title.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina:
