The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder won a Triple Threat over The Usos and former champions Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder on tonight’s WWE RAW to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.
This is The Revival’s second reign with the red brand titles. Ryder and Hawkins won the titles back in early April by defeating The Revival on the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change at the SAP Center in San Jose, California:
