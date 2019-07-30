Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson won a Triple Threat on tonight’s WWE RAW to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions. They defeated The Usos and former champions The Revival. It was Jimmy Uso who took the pin for the title change.
This is the second RAW Tag Team Titles run for Gallows and Anderson of The OC. The Revival had won the titles back on the June 10 RAW episode, after winning a Triple Threat over The Usos and former champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change at the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas:
