The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder captured the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view by defeating Big E and Xavier Woods of The New Day.
This is the first blue brand reign for The Revival. The New Day won the titles back on July 14 at WWE Extreme Rules, by winning a Triple Threat over Heavy Machinery and former champions Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina:
