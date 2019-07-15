The New Day’s Big E and Xavier Woods won a Triple Threat over Heavy Machinery and former champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions at tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
This is the fourth blue brand title reign for The New Day, and their sixth tag team title run overall. Bryan and Rowan defeated The Usos back on the May 7 SmackDown episode to win the vacant titles.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA:
