There is now speculation on WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick possibly dropping the title tonight at his wedding.

We noted earlier how Drake is getting married to former Mae Young Classic competitor Renee Michelle this week. Braun Strowman is one of his groomsmen and EC3 is his best man. Matt Hardy was also in town for the wedding, along with his family, including Maxel. Matt noted on Twitter tonight that wife Reby Hardy introduced Drake and Renee. You can read our pre-wedding report with photos by clicking here.

Drake had tweeted a photo with Maxel earlier, while wearing the WWE 24/7 Title, and joked about how Maxel promised not to pin him. Matt re-tweeted that photo tonight and quoted WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, saying “DTA!” – don’t trust anybody.

Maverick also made a cryptic tweet tonight, especially considering he’s getting married this week, and quoted Matt. The tweet was re-tweeted by the official WWE account.

Drake wrote, “WORST. DAY. EVAH.”

Maxel’s Twitter account, likely ran by Matt or Reby Hardy and not someone in WWE, also made a tweet today that shows brief footage of Maxel walking through the wedding with the WWE 24/7 Title in-hand.

This had led to speculation on Matt possibly becoming the new WWE 24/7 Champion, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing. We noted before how a wedding title change had been rumored for this week, and that Matt is one of the Superstars featured in the recent 24/7 Title chase segments on RAW and SmackDown.

Stay tuned for updates on the WWE 24/7 Title, which Drake just captured on Tuesday’s SmackDown by pinning R-Truth. Below are the three related tweets, including the video of Maxel walking away with the title: