– As seen on last night’s WWE RAW from Evansville, a new stable was formed with Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Earlier in the night we saw a more aggressive Bo Dallas almost defeat Finn Balor in singles action. Miz later approached The Marine 5 co-stars Axel and Dallas about joining his “entourage” and they later joined, helping him beat down Dean Ambrose. Video from the segment is below:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans what was the most jaw-dropping moment on RAW this week – Braun Strowman’s return or Big Cass turning on Enzo Amore. As of this writing, 59% voted for Cass’ big turn, which closed the show.

– Michelle McCool posted the following during last night’s RAW with her daughter’s advice for her dad, The Undertaker, if he were to get a rematch against Reigns: