Ember Moon vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is now official for WWE SummerSlam.

The match was made after Moon and Bayley teamed up on tonight’s WWE SmackDown episode to defeat Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Bayley asked Moon if she would be up for a title mach during their post-match interview, and Moon accepted.

The 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will take place on August 11 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Below is the updated announced SummerSlam card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)