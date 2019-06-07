A Steel Cage match between Dolph Ziggler and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has been announced for the upcoming WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.

Ziggler challenged Kofi to the match after losing their match at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia today. WWE has also announced another Super ShowDown rematch for Stomping Grounds – Baron Corbin vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. It was also announced that Lacey Evans will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

The first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view takes place on June 23 from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. Below is the current card:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Title

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (c)

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre