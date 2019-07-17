As seen above, the first trailer has been released for the “Playing with Fire” family comedy with John Cena in a lead role.

The movie hits theaters on November 8 of this year, and also stars Brianna Hildebrand, Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key and John Leguizamo

Cena also tweeted the trailer this morning and wrote, “What 3 things can make the toughest, fiercest Smokejumpers panic? A teenager and two small children. Can’t wait for everyone to take this very messy and FUN ride with us! So please enjoy the trailer for #PlayingWithFireMovie in theaters this November!”

Below is the synopsis for the film, along with the new promotional poster that was just released and Cena’s tweet:

“When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson (John Cena) and his elite team of expert firefighters (Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo and Tyler Mane) come to the rescue of three siblings (Brianna Hildebrand, Christian Convery and Finley Rose Slater) in the path of an encroaching wildfire, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet – babysitters. Unable to locate the children’s parents, the firefighters have their lives, jobs and even their fire depot turned upside down and quickly learn that kids – much like fires -are wild and unpredictable.”