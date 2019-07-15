AJ Styles defeated Ricochet to become the new WWE United States Champion at tonight’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The match saw interference from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They attacked Ricochet before the bell, and then interfered again before the finish.
This is AJ’s third run with the United States Title. Ricochet won the title back at WWE Stomping Grounds on June 23 by defeating Samoa Joe.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA:
